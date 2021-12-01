First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 52.4% in November

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 62,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.