First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.99. 61,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 117,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.