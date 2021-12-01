First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

