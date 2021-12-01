First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 51.5% in November

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 8,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter.

