First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lifted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

