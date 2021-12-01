First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $288,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

