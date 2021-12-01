First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.19. 25,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 47,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.