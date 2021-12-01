First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Down 35.9% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.