First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 47.0% in November

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 85,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,984. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

