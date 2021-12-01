Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.71. 103,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares worth $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

