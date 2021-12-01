Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. 12,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12 month low of $131.70 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

