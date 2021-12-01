Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Down 3.7%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). Approximately 1,033,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 104,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99. The company has a market capitalization of £80.28 million and a PE ratio of 165.63.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

