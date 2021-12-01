Fluent Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

