Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 224,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $222.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

