Fluent Financial LLC Sells 12,798 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.