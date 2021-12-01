Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran Acquires 1,800 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 161,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $716.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 188,781 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

