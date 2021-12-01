Font Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,458.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $728,048.06 and $4,458.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

