ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

