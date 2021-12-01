Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.05

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FMTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
