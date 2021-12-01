Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.05

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.