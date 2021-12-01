Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $6,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $326,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 501,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

