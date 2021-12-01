Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

