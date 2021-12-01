ForTube 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.35 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and $7.35 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

