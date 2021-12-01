FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $33.60 on Monday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

