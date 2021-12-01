FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 70.0% in November

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FOXW remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

