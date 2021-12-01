Francisco Leon Buys 5,550 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

