Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Franklin Street Properties worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $608.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

