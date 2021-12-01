Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 12 month high of €71.44 ($81.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.