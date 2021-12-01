Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMS. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 3,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,874. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

