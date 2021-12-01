Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Fresnillo stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

