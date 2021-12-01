Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,955 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $50,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

