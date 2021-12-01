Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $31.64 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $31,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

