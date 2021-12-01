Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $36.46 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,581 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Acadia Healthcare worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,221,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

