Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 20.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 755.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quanterix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,644 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.