Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 594,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,467,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chewy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,413.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

