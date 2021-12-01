Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.93

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 524706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

