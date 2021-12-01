FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 1,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

