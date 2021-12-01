Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3,951.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 632,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 616,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 395,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,103. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.