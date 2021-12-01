Fundamental Research Trims Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Target Price to $1.56

Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from $1.87 to $1.56 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Successfully Diversifying Outside China” and dated November 23, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Hello Pal International stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

