Fundamentun LLC Acquires 4,675 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

DUK stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.13. 20,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

