Fundamentun LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

XT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,035. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99.

