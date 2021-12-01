Fundamentun LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

MMM traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.30. 18,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average is $191.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

