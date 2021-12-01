Fundamentun LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

