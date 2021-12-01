FY2021 Earnings Estimate for STORE Capital Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a report issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

