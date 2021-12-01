FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Sunday, November 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

