FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lion in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Lion has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

