FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increased by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 136.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

