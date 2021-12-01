FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.91 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

