FY2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $14.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.86.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.