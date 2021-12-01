FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for IMI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

