G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

GIII stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

